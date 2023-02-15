Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Michael Cline, owner of the Hot Cup coffee shop and Stark Tower in downtown Logan, was arrested Thursday evening on charges related to sexual assault and child pornography.

Cline, 47, was booked at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 after being served three separate arrest warrants by the West Virginia State Police. According to Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, Cline was served the arrest warrants at the Hot Cup location.

