LOGAN — Michael Cline, owner of the Hot Cup coffee shop and Stark Tower in downtown Logan, was arrested Thursday evening on charges related to sexual assault and child pornography.
Cline, 47, was booked at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 after being served three separate arrest warrants by the West Virginia State Police. According to Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, Cline was served the arrest warrants at the Hot Cup location.
In addition to the coffee shop itself, Cline owns the building it is housed in and also resided there. He purchased the building in early 2021 for $45,000. Originally known as the White and Browning building, Cline renamed it Stark Tower upon his purchase becoming final.
The arrest comes after highly detailed allegations of violent sexual misconduct involving girls under the age of 18 were posted to social media last month. The allegations originated in a private Facebook group called “Expose Him Sis” the day of Saturday, Jan. 21 before being posted publicly later that same evening.
Following the posts, an investigation was initiated by the Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which led to State Police executing a search warrant at Hot Cup on Friday, Jan. 27.
Cline has been charged with first and second degree sexual assault and two separate counts of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Cline is named in three separate criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, one of which dates back over two decades.
That first complaint, for which Cline is accused of the first degree sexual assault charge, details an alleged assault inside the restroom of the former On Cue music store at the old Rita Mall at Lyburn in 2001. The victim, identified only by initials L.M., provided police a recorded statement in which she said she was just 11 years old when the assault occurred.
According to the complaint, the victim said the assault lasted around 15 minutes and was only interrupted after her mother confronted another employee about her whereabouts. The complaint states that Cline left the restroom after the other employee called his name.
The victim also stated that she first met Cline when she was 10 years old while she was a student at Gilbert Middle School. The victim told police that Cline was the DJ — operating under the name “DJ Superman” — at approximately four of her school’s dances.
According to the complaint, Cline would make the victim feel uncomfortable by staring her down during the dances. The victim said Cline would also try contacting her via instant messenger and when she wouldn’t respond, he would message a friend of the victim.
In the second criminal complaint, for which Cline is charged with second degree sexual assault and a count of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a female victim identified by initials A.K. states that she had a personal relationship with Cline between November 2015 and October 2019.
The victim states that she had sent Cline over 100 nude photos of herself from November 2015 until February 2016, when she turned 18 years old.
According to the complaint, Cline requested the photos despite her being only 17 years old, and some depicted her tied up in bondage. The victim stated that she was a senior student at Man High School at the time.
Police say one photograph was time stamped Nov. 24, 2015, while other was time stamped Jan. 26, 2016, both dates of which were prior to the victim turning 18.
The complaint further details the victim describing acts of physical brutality against her, including being punched in the face and having her head slammed against the wall while tied to the wall. The victim also told police that Cline mentally controlled her by allowing her only to eat grapes, beef jerky, and drinking water so she would not gain weight.
The charge in the third complaint, a single additional count of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, happened on or about Nov. 9, 2018, according to the document. The charge stems from an investigation which began Aug. 11, 2020, in which Trooper T.D. Boggs of the West Virginia State Police was assigned an Internet Crimes Aginst Children (ICAC) case against Cline.
According to the complaint, the case began after a cyber tip was received from Facebook from a victim identified by initials K.L., who was 17 years old sending nude photos to Cline. Boggs completed two affidavit and complaints for search warrants for the Facebook accounts of both the victim and Cline from Logan County Magistrate Court on Aug. 13, 2020, and on that same date, Boggs completed a Law Enforcement Online Request through Facebook.
Boggs received downloaded recorded results for the victim’s account on Sept. 25, 2020 and reviewed them three days later. According to the criminal complaint, the results revealed a litany of sexually explicit messages between Cline and the victim.
Boggs states that he received downloaded recorded results for Cline’s account on Oct. 2, 2020, but was unable to locate the conversations when he reviewed those results.
Boggs states that he met with the victim, along with Wandling, on Jan. 27, 2023, where she advised that she had several Instagram messages between herself and Cline, one of which was dated Jan. 14, 2019. Police say that in that message, the victim told Cline that it was her 18th birthday and Cline acknowledged it.
Cline was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $500,000 cash only bond, which was granted by request of Wandling. He is behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.