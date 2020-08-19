LOGAN — The congregation at Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church of Logan welcomed a new minister in July when Rev. Bradley G. “Brad” Davis took over the pulpit following the retirement of Rev. Mike Smith.
The Southern West Virginia coalfields are familiar territory for Davis, who was born and raised in Williamson.
“Coming to Nighbert to be pastor here, it’s a homecoming for me,” Davis said. “I’m very excited to be back in the coalfields. I grew up here, these are my people. I’m excited to be in Logan.”
Davis’ parents, both retired, and two older brothers still live in Williamson.
Davis said of Nighbert that “The congregation has been fantastic in welcoming me and in making me feel at home,” while acknowledging that the process of getting to know the people of the church has been harder due to the COVID pandemic. “Getting to know folks, getting to know a new congregation, building relationships has been more challenging in this environment.”
Nighbert UMC returned to conducting regular services in May — with appropriate COVID-19 precautions — but recently resumed online-only services due to the local increase in virus cases.
July also marked the beginning of Davis’ 10th year in pastoral ministry. Brad spent the past three years serving two churches in Parkersburg, including the oldest historically black Methodist Church in West Virginia, while at the same time also attending seminary in Ohio.
Prior to that, Davis served as pastor of the Kermit United Methodist Church from 2011 through 2017.
Brad Davis is a “second-career pastor,” as he previously also worked in the newspaper industry and in multiple roles for Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health. His newspaper work included a stint as managing editor of the Williamson Daily News.
Davis is a 1990 graduate of Williamson High School and a 2010 graduate of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. He is also a graduate of West Virginia State University, graduating summa cum laude in 2012 with a bachelor of arts degree in history.
Davis graduated from the Methodist Theological School of Ohio in May 2020, earning a master of divinity degree with honors. Davis was an MTSO Alford Scholar and received the Bishop Judith Craig Prize in Christian Education, as well as the Ronald L. Williams Book Prize in Theology and Ethics. He plans on pursuing a doctorate in ministry in the future.