There is no exact number for how many women joined the workforce as men were called away to fight in World War II, but whether it was hundreds of thousands or millions of women throughout the country, they all worked to keep the United States going during tough times.
These women, known as Rosie the Riveters, are aging, and Anne Montague wants to share their stories before they pass. Even in Huntington, Rosies have a rich history.
“They deserve to be known for pulling together. The Rosies, they did their part, and they didn’t do it by themselves. It was a total national effort and an international effort,” Montague said. “I want the people to be proud and be a part of this. I want them to know what these women did for their country.”
The Rosie the Riveter image of a bandana-wearing woman with her sleeve rolled up is well known and has come to represent the women who worked during the war. Prior to World War II, men primarily worked outside of the home, but by 1945, women were deemed essential to the workforce and the war effort.
Anne’s mother, Jessie Jacobs-Frazier, was a Rosie who Anne remembers walking every day from their home on Madison Avenue to go work at Nolan Industries. Frazier reviewed and tested lenses that would go on to be used for the company’s gunsights, periscopes and other optical devices.
As she got older, Anne realized the impact that not only her mother, but all women who went to work during the war had during World War II, and she wanted to learn more and share their stories.
Anne created Thanks! Plain and Simple, Inc. a nonprofit company with a general mission to create projects honoring those who have positively impacted the country, and whenever possible, work alongside veterans to complete them.
She also started looking for other Rosies.
“So I started trying to find the Rosies, the women who worked on the home front. It was really hard. I didn’t find one for a whole year. Then the Charleston Gazette...ran an ad that it had my mother’s picture and it said, ‘Help us find Rosies.” That’s what started the American Rosie Movement,” she said.
Anne said the ad ran in a Sunday paper in 2009, and by that Tuesday, she had connected with 14 Rosies. Today, she has interviewed and met more than 200 Rosies.
Huntington was named a Rosie the Riveter City in 2013, and to this day is only one of five in the world, alongside Brunswick, Maryland; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Nijmegen, Netherlands.
In these towns, Anne has worked with others to coordinate events celebrating the Rosies.
Not limited to these cities alone, Anne said Rosie events have taken place throughout West Virginia, in surrounding states and beyond.
In West Huntington, the Workforce West Virginia building sits on the grounds of the former Polan Industries where Anne’s mother worked, and was the first official government building named a “Rosie the Riveter Building” in 2015.
Anne said she hopes to one day name the road leading to the Rosie the Riveter Building and have signs so more people know where the building is and what it signifies.
Rosies also came together to create an artistic piece made out of Blenko glass, where chips of broken glass form a woman. The piece was originally housed at the former Pullman Plaza Hotel, but now resides at the Cabell County Public Library.
“We brought maybe six or eight, around that many, Rosies into Blenko,” Anne said. “They chipped the, they had teenagers helping them, but they had chipped this Blenko glass and then put it together in the overall design of the woman we had working on the railroad. And that was really neat to see that finished and put on display. It’s a beautiful sight.”
The Woodlands is also one of many participants nationwide to gather on Labor Day and ring bells in honor of Rosies. The Women’s Club of Huntington has also planted a dogwood tree, the official tree of the Rosies, at The Woodlands.
Mary Beth Elmore was the president of the Women’s Club of Huntington when Anne approached to start the annual ringing of the bells. Elmore, along with other volunteer with Thanks! Plain and Simple, Jewell Matthews, said they feel young people do not know enough about Rosies.
“Most people are not aware of all they did, and they kept our country going. If it hadn’t been for them, they gave up so much to work in these plants and really anywhere,” Elmore said.
Matthews said those who are even slightly interested in World War II and history could learn a lot about the women who moved their lives around to help during the war.
Anne said events have also happened throughout the state in Morgantown and Shepherdstown. In Gilmer County, two classrooms have been named after Rosies, and Anne hopes to expand the project to more classrooms and buildings.
Anne said while she cannot pick a single favorite event or aspect of the American Rosie Movement, whether it is in Huntington or one of the other Rosie the Riveter cities, she enjoys seeing how people react when Rosies speak at events.
“My first inclination is to say that what I have been most touched and inspired by is how the public loves the Rosies,” she said. “When the Rosies are gone, and the last one is gone, we still are going to continue the work and we’re still going to be planning interviews and this and that, but it will not be the same as having the women here. So some of the best, first memories I have is sitting back and watching the audience respond to the Rosies.”
Anne has hopes that Huntington would one day be able to host events celebrating Rosies, with the possibility of inviting representatives and Rosies from the other Rosie the Riveter Cities.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said in an email to The Herald-Dispatch he supports the idea of an event celebrating Rosies.
“Our community and state harbors a rich history in regard to lifting one another up in times of need or distress, and West Virginia’s Rosies who supported our military during World War II are a shining example of that,” Williams states in the email. “I am supportive of any effort for Huntington to become a national model that shows other cities how to identify and enlist Rosies to preserve their stories and learn from their contributions for future generations.”
Anne is also working on three books that share the different stories of Rosies from West Virginia and beyond.
Anne, Elmore and Matthews also recognize the work Rosies did is very different from those who went and fought during World War II, but they said it is still important to recognize the work the women did in their own communities.