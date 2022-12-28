WILLIAMSON — A recently formed Youth Leadership Association in Mingo County was recognized by the regional organization for the work its members are already doing in the community.
The Mingo YLA group only gained official affiliation with the Ohio-West Virginia YLA organization a couple of months ago, and they’ve already hit the ground running with service projects according to Chris Dotson, one of the students’ advisers through its sponsorship from the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce.
One project was a read aloud night at Maple Grove Books earlier this month. The group decided this would be both a nice community service project for children, but it would also be a way to help a local small business. Through projects like this, they were honored to be recognized as the December YLA Chapter of the Month.
“The chamber is excited to sponsor the Mingo County YLA chapter,” Dotson said. “The five pillars of YLA are all things our chamber feel are important for youth to learn. Those pillars are leadership, character, service, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. We believe in investing in the youth of our area, as they will be the future business owners and community supporters that will continue the growth of our area as well as the region. “
Mingo YLA is open to Mingo County high school students, grades 9-12, and this includes those students that reside in Mingo County but attend a high school outside of the county.
Any student wishing to join can contact the group through Facebook or Instagram, or send a message to the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Meetings are the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Coal House. Interested students can also simply attend a meeting. Membership dues are $20 per year.
The chapter is also advised by Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Chris Varney.
- Lele Brock-President
- Maxie Brock- Vice President
- Kaylin Joplin- Secretary
- Chloe Munday- Historian
- Alexis Lambert- Treasurer
