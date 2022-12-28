Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

320559945_679795173610993_4390682832577110837_n.jpg

From left, Kaylin Joplin- Secretary, Maxie Brock- Vice President, Lele Brock-President, Chloe Munday- Historian and Alexis Lambert- Treasurer.

 Courtesy of Chris Dotson

WILLIAMSON — A recently formed Youth Leadership Association in Mingo County was recognized by the regional organization for the work its members are already doing in the community.

The Mingo YLA group only gained official affiliation with the Ohio-West Virginia YLA organization a couple of months ago, and they’ve already hit the ground running with service projects according to Chris Dotson, one of the students’ advisers through its sponsorship from the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Nancy Peyton

