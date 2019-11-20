WILLIAMSON — Tons of local talent was on display Saturday afternoon at the Williamson Fieldhouse as Williamson Health and Wellness Center hosted the fourth annual Coalfield’s Got Talent competition.
This year, the competition featured first-, second- and third-place winners from the two divisions, 16 and under and 17 and up, and also an audience choice award.
Jondra Gibson of Pikeville, Kentucky, won the 17 and up division, while Kaitlyn Keyser of Harts, West Virginia, won the 16 and under division. Paul Wolford of Gilbert, West Virginia, was voted the winner of the audience choice award. Each first-place finisher won $400.
Jordan Watkins finished second in the 16 and under division while Kaitlyn Newsome and her dog Sora finished third.
Tyler Brewster claimed second place in the 17 and up division while Rhonda Estep finished in third place. The competition featured more than 20 performances.