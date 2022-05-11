LOGAN — A banquet to recognize students and graduates of the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Early College Academy was held at the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center Thursday evening.
Ninety-five students from Beth Haven Christian School, Chapmanville Regional High School, Lincoln County High School, Logan High School, Man High School, Mingo Central Comprehensive High School and Tug Valley High School were recognized with honor stoles and cords, certificates and gift bags.
Five of the students were recognized further for being graduates of the Early College Academy program, becoming the first high school students to graduate from college before graduating high school. The five graduates were honored with special plaques as well as certificates of congratulations sent by Gov. Jim Justice, which were presented by Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, who also provided custom graduation frames.
The five graduates were Ethan Colegrove and Cassidy Griffey, both of Tug Valley High School; Kolton Goldie of Logan High School; and Callie McNeely and Haylee Webb, both of Chapmanville Regional High School.
Griffey was honored further in the evening, as she arrived late, donning her Tug Valley High School Panthers softball uniform after just playing a game.
“This is a major accomplishment for these students, and they are the first ones to achieve this goal,” said Russell Saunders, Southern’s dean of Allied Health and Nursing.
Several individuals, mostly consisting of members of Southern’s staff and county school officials, were presented with certificates of appreciation “in recognition of the invaluable time and effort” they invested in helping to establish the Early College Academy Program. Those recognized included Russell Saunders, Angela McDonald, Mariana Evans, Will Alderman, Angela Bell, Erica Farley, Shelby Porter, Melinda Taylor, Dr. Kevin Bartlett, Melissa Ellis, Vicky Evans, Bill France, Nathan Freeman, Kimberly Hensley, Tehseen Irfan, Liza Jackson, Chuck Keeney, Guy Lowes, Verna Phillips, Rebecca Pratt, Eric Ellis, Charlotte Stewart, Amber Miller-Belcher, Lillie Teeters, Brandy Conrad and Darrell Taylor.
Guest speakers at the banquet included Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette, Williamson pharmacist Nicole McNamee and businessman Wally Thornhill, who made the surprise announcement that he and his wife, Martha, will donate $50,000 to Southern’s new Diesel Technology Program, located on the college’s Williamson campus.
The Early College Academy program was also presented with the City of Logan’s annual Shining Star Award by Mayor Nolletti. The award is given each year to an individual or program deemed deserving of it.
