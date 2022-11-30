Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Dino Beckett, D.O., Hall of Fame.jpg

Dr. Dino Beckett was recognized as a Rural Health Leader.

 Courtesy of WVSOM

WILLIAMSON — A local physician is being recognized as a 2022 West Virginia Rural Health Leader by the Center for Rural Health Development, Inc.

According to a release from the organization, November is National Rural Health Month. The Center for Rural Health Development, Inc., the West Virginia Office of Rural Health and the West Virginia Rural Health Association have announced the 2022 West Virginia Rural Health Leaders, a recognition to honor the “incredible contributions West Virginia’s leaders have made to save lives, advance health equity and protect communities in West Virginia.”

Tags

Recommended for you