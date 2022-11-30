WILLIAMSON — A local physician is being recognized as a 2022 West Virginia Rural Health Leader by the Center for Rural Health Development, Inc.
According to a release from the organization, November is National Rural Health Month. The Center for Rural Health Development, Inc., the West Virginia Office of Rural Health and the West Virginia Rural Health Association have announced the 2022 West Virginia Rural Health Leaders, a recognition to honor the “incredible contributions West Virginia’s leaders have made to save lives, advance health equity and protect communities in West Virginia.”
A previous NRHA Rural Health Practitioner of the Year awardee, Dr. Dino Beckett is a practicing family medicine physician in Williamson.
The community was recognized nationally in 2014 as a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize Winner for integrating clinic and community. Beckett is known for his innovation and leadership on local development efforts and “health beyond healthcare” approaches.
Beckett holds a bachelor’s in biology from West Virginia University and DO from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. In 2012, he started the Williamson Health & Wellness Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center, and employed Community Health Workers to help tackle chronic disease.
A CMS Innovation award for the Southeastern Diabetes Initiative led by Duke University and Marshall University lifted the Community Health Worker successes in Williamson into the spotlight, and the model later spread to 22 rural communities, according to the release.
Beckett has convened with the White House Rural Council regarding healthy eating interventions and continues to engage in prescription production and CHW research to reduce healthcare overutilization. He later participated in the surgeon general’s roundtable discussions regarding the opioid epidemic, which so deeply hit southern West Virginia, where his clinic supports treatment and prevention, with an emphasis on youth entrepreneurism and recreation.
The FQHC will soon open Williamson Memorial, Inc., doubling the number of healthcare jobs in Williamson.