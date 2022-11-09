WILLIAMSON — Various events will take place Friday, Nov. 11, to honor veterans in Mingo County.
The Williamson Woman’s Club is planning a luminaria service from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Mingo County Courthouse.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
WILLIAMSON — Various events will take place Friday, Nov. 11, to honor veterans in Mingo County.
The Williamson Woman’s Club is planning a luminaria service from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Mingo County Courthouse.
Community members are invited to honor and remember the veterans in their lives by designing a luminary for them and placing it near the Veterans Memorial at the courthouse.
The Williamson Woman’s Club is also currently accepting nominations of veterans for its annual food basket project. Every November, the club honors 15 local veterans by providing “thank you” baskets full of items necessary to prepare Thanksgiving dinner and a few extra pantry items to boot.
“We’ve been doing this for about 10 years now,” said Woman’s Club President Natalie Taylor. “It’s one of our club’s favorite projects. Everyone is eager to help on this one, and all our bases get covered fast.”
The baskets include a turkey, ingredients to make stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cake mix, frosting, rolls, onions, potatoes, butter, flour, sugar, marshmallows for the sweet potatoes and more. Taylor said a local business owner donates the turkeys each year, and club members take care of the rest.
In past years, the club worked with organizations such as Growing Warriors, the local Veterans Administration Clinic and the Delbarton Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter to identify recipients for the baskets. This year, the members are asking the public for help.
“We know there are a lot of veterans in our Tug Valley community,” Taylor said. “We want to give them the opportunity to receive one of our baskets. It’s our way of thanking them for their service and sacrifice. We just want to say, ‘Thanksgiving is on us this year.”
To nominate a veteran to receive a “thank you” basket, fill out the form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1rAsxp7XQCe6zPpm4nEMYmZANLCwmAR3da146tenAu84/.
Nominations will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 14. The baskets will be assembled for distribution on Monday, Nov. 21. Veterans residing in Mingo and Pike counties are eligible to receive a basket. Anyone with questions can contact project chairman Judy Hamrick at 606-525-6610.
The town of Matewan has also announced a Veteran’s Day event scheduled for noon Friday. The annual program and parade has taken place there for more than 20 years.
Lineup for the parade will take place at the Depot Replica, and the program will follow at the pavilion behind City Hall.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.