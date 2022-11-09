Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

FB_IMG_1636948052063.jpg (copy)

The Town of Matewan held its 20th annual Veterans Day Program and Parade on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

 Courtesy of Bethany Goad Cisco

WILLIAMSON — Various events will take place Friday, Nov. 11, to honor veterans in Mingo County.

The Williamson Woman’s Club is planning a luminaria service from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Mingo County Courthouse.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you