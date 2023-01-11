WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Family Support Center has announced an upcoming family movie night.
The free event will feature a showing of “Aladdin” along with a free snack pack for participants at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse. The center is also planning to announce more community events in the future.
The new Mingo County Family Support Center opened its doors in the west end of Williamson in November.
Family Support Centers are community-based, flexible, family-focused and culturally sensitive hubs of support and resources that provide programs and targeted services based on the needs and interests of families.
“The (Family Resource Network) was approached in April about writing grants for the family support center here in Mingo County,” said Amy Hannah, director of the Mingo County Family Resource Network. “We’re looking forward to seeing activities happen here and engaging our partners so we can offer more things for our children and families right here in the west end.”
The Family Support Center is housed on Williamson Parks and Recreation property where the former swimming pool was located. The bath houses have been converted into shared office space for the center and WellSpring Pregnancy and Family Resource Center.
Services provided at the center include:
- Parent skill training
- Drop-in center
- Job training
- Substance use prevention
- Violence prevention
- Services for children
- Mental health or family counseling
- Literacy supports
- Assistance with basic economic
- Family events
The center is located at 98 Parkway Drive, Williamson. More information can be found on the Mingo County Family Support Center Facebook page.
