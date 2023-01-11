Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Family Support Center has announced an upcoming family movie night.

The free event will feature a showing of “Aladdin” along with a free snack pack for participants at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse. The center is also planning to announce more community events in the future.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

