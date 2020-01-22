WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Branch of the NAACP and Youth Council, in partnership with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College hosted an ecumenical, commemorative service on Sunday in observance of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual program is held every January on the Sunday before the Dr. King Holiday. Elder Thomas Moore, vice president of the Williamson NAACP, served as the master of ceremonies, and the Rev. Dr. Garland “Dale” Carey, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Williamson, served as the gust speaker. Other speakers included Williamson NAACP President Rev. Frank Jones, Rev. Johnny C. Branch IV, Rev. Gerald Dotson, Rev. David Bell, Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield, VP for Institutional Advancement at SWVCTC Rita Roberson, Jada Hunter, Richard Wright, Juanita Hooks and Nancy Jackson. Musical performances included Tabitha Bell, Jeanette Bell Joplin, Eileen Ball, Deborah Moore and Maliyah Martin.
Local NAACP hosts special program in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.