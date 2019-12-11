CHATTAROY — A new business recently opened its doors in the Tug Valley area as Local Lumber and Supply officially opened on Dec. 2.
Local Lumber and Supply is located at the old 84 Lumber complex, located at the mouth of Chattaroy Hollow, which was bought by local businessmen Jody Gooslin, Dr. Donovan “Dino” Beckett and Murphy Poindexter.
The location is far more than a lumber yard, however, as they offer a full service of home improvement needs including hardware supplies, paint supplies, mobile home supplies and full kitchens.
Gooslin, who runs the business, said they hired seven employees at the new establishment and hope to continue to grow.
They are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Gooslin said they will have a grand opening sometime in March complete with a ribbon-cutting and a community cookout.