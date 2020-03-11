CHATTAROY — Local Lumber and Supply officially opened for business Dec. 2, 2019, but recently held an official ribbon cutting just before the start of spring and the return of warmer weather.
Owners Jody Gooslin and Dr. Donovan “Dino” Beckett were joined by Mingo County Commissioner Greg “Hootie” Smith, Tug Valley Chamber Director Randall Sanger and President Chris Dotson, as well as other business owners and community members.
The store is located at the old 84 Lumber Complex but is more than a lumber yard, as they offer a full service of home improvement needs including hardware supplies, paint supplies, mobile home supplies and full kitchens.
At the ribbon-cutting celebration, Local Lumber and Supply grilled hot dogs and offered other foods and snacks to feed guests.
Gooslin, who owns a construction company, said that opening the store filled a big need in the area after the closure of 84 Lumber last year, while Beckett says he is thrilled to be able to provide more jobs to Tug Valley.