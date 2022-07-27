Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

20220727-wdn-ripple.JPG
Williamson was recently chosen for the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts RIPPLE program.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — Local leaders, artists and community stakeholders discussed Williamson’s participation in the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts RIPPLE program during a recent Zoom meeting.

RIPPLE is the foundation’s new artist-led community and economic development pilot program for artists and their communities, designed to help communities create a shared vision of collaboration for developing public art and supporting working artists at the local level by connecting artists with other businesses. Program participants will design and implement two artist-led projects in the town.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

