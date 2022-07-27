WILLIAMSON — Local leaders, artists and community stakeholders discussed Williamson’s participation in the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts RIPPLE program during a recent Zoom meeting.
RIPPLE is the foundation’s new artist-led community and economic development pilot program for artists and their communities, designed to help communities create a shared vision of collaboration for developing public art and supporting working artists at the local level by connecting artists with other businesses. Program participants will design and implement two artist-led projects in the town.
Domenica Queen, Tamarack Foundation for the Arts operations director, has been working with community partners since February to prepare for the launch of RIPPLE in Williamson. She led the recent meeting to learn more about what resources are already available in the community.
“It is always a joy to see people team up across sectors and make creative projects come to life,” Queen said. “With RIPPLE we are empowering people to leverage the arts for change in their communities. The ripples from these artist-led projects that Williamson community members will design together bring artists to the table, building up and strengthening relationships that will carry into the future.”
The program will support local artists for up to a year to see through the completion of the projects.
“TFA’s RIPPLE program is designed to help communities develop a shared vision of collaboration in growing the arts on a local level,” said Jim Pajarillo, a member of the foundation’s board. “This will be done through the process of designing and completing two projects. Along the way there will be up to 12 months of community coaching to support the implementation and success of the projects.”
The call included two break-out sessions to discuss current art initiatives in the community and places that can be a source of more projects.
Thomas Jude, a local musician and music teacher, talked about the local music scene including open mic nights and scheduled performances at local restaurants like Starter’s Sports Bar and Grill and 3 Guys Pizza and Brew.
Jarrod Dean, director of Williamson’s Parks and Recreation Board, said the Williamson Field House has begun partnering more with local theatrical organizations to provide shows at the facility. Included in the fall schedule is “Charlotte’s Web” from the Appalachian Players Guild.
Dee Kapourales talked about programing at the local libraries and how they could be integral partners for any projects planned.
Randall Sanger, director for the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, said Williamson has a unique asset in its rich history and historic places such as the Coal House. He said tourists often ask him about local museums and other things embracing this history, so he said that is something he has noticed is lacking in the community.
Pajarillo, who is a Williamson native and active in the community through various roles, said the project brings an exciting time for artists and others to become more involved locally. He said the conversation alone can bring about new ideas and shine a light on what’s already being done.
Through the pilot program, Williamson will receive TFA coaching, technical assistance and $10,000 in mini-grant funds to design and implement two projects that pay local artists for services and bridge the gap between business and arts.
The next phase in planning for the project will be a two-day intensive project design workshop, which will take place in-person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 6-7, and will include an experiential learning tour of town on Sunday morning before finalizing project plans.
Using these tools and resources, along with tapping into already existing local and state assets, RIPPLE organizers, facilitators and coordinators will work in six communities over the next two years to develop relationships with community leaders, as well as facilitate the ideation and planning stages for two artist-led community projects in each community.
RIPPLE will provide each community with the opportunity to receive two mini-grants, $5,000 each, to support their projects, with a required 5% match for each mini-grant. Three communities out of the six have been chosen so far.
