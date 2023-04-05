Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — During the Williamson City Council meeting on March 9, councilmen made a motion for a pay raise for the Williamson Police Department.

The raise will engage during the city’s new fiscal year beginning on July 1. During the same Council meeting, a motion was passed for a new police cruiser.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers news in Mingo County.

