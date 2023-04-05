WILLIAMSON — During the Williamson City Council meeting on March 9, councilmen made a motion for a pay raise for the Williamson Police Department.
The raise will engage during the city’s new fiscal year beginning on July 1. During the same Council meeting, a motion was passed for a new police cruiser.
According to officials, the Williamson police Department had the lowest base salary for certified officers in the county.
An increase from $20,508 per year with the new annual salary of $27,040 was approved for certified patrolman. Lieutenants increase from $31,740 to $36,504. Sergeants bump from $28,000 to $31,200. Non-certified officers base pay will increase from $18,000 to $24,900 and the rank of chief will stay the same at the annual salary of $43,050.
Chief of Police, John C. Dotson approached City Council on obtaining a police cruiser for the WPD. Dotson explained that he found a Ford Taurus with 70,000 miles, new consoles, fully equipped for the roads with light bar, road cage, cages on the windows and back windows with a shot gun and riffle storage in between the front seats.
Dotson stated, “it’s a really nice car. I drove brand new Taurus cars before. I’ve never seen a brand new one that does as good as this one. I drove it pretty aggressively, I just tested it out to see what it had.”
City Council approved the motion of $9,000 to be spent on the new police cruiser at State Auction.
