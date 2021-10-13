CHARLESTON — Principals, counselors and staff from 16 high schools across the state are being recognized for their schools’ efforts to inform students of higher education opportunities after graduation. The “Champion of College Access and Success” recognition awards are annually presented by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission to select schools that go above and beyond to help students and their families plan for college.
In Mingo County, Tug Valley High School is honored.
Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s chancellor of higher education, said staff at all high schools across the state are working diligently to help the state reach its goal of a 60% post-secondary education attainment rate by the year 2030; however, the schools recognized have exceeded expectations in helping their students understand what opportunities are available after completing high school.
“These 16 Champion schools have worked hard to help students prepare for a certificate or degree after graduation,” she said. “We must all work together to help students pursue their academic goals and ensure our state’s workforce remains competitive. I want to thank these schools for going the extra mile to help their students discover the many education and training opportunities they have right here in West Virginia.”
For high schools to be considered a Champion of College Access and Success, they must participate in three college-planning milestone events during the school year:
- College Application and Exploration Week
- Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion campaign
- College Decision Day event
Each of these milestones has specific components to help college-bound students in West Virginia make the transition to college. The Higher Education Policy Commission, together with the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia (CTCS), provides financial aid and college application information, training and support to high schools, as well as event-planning assistance.
For more information about Champions of College Access and Success and college planning events, visit the College for West Virginia website at cfwvconnect.com/champion. College for West Virginia, the student services face of the Commission and CTCS, is a partner in West Virginia’s Climb.