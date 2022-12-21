Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Greater Williamson Community Development Corporation is seeking a letter of support from the Williamson City Council for economic development work in the city.

The council ultimately agreed to sign the letter upon revisions being made to clarify language about decision making and other questions about the board of the corporation.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

