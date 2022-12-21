WILLIAMSON — Greater Williamson Community Development Corporation is seeking a letter of support from the Williamson City Council for economic development work in the city.
The council ultimately agreed to sign the letter upon revisions being made to clarify language about decision making and other questions about the board of the corporation.
Jenny Hudson presented to the council on behalf of the corporation, and answered questions from the council as no members of the board were present at the council meeting Thursday.
“This letter of support is for an opportunity with an economic development agency,” Hudson said. “They offer planning and implementation for communities.”
Hudson said the projects would look at the buildings downtown for feasibility of developing businesses and contacting owners to discuss these opportunities. She said market analysis would also be a focus to see what kinds of businesses might do well in the area.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield said his main concern in the letter presented from the corporation Thursday was that it was unclear who would have the final say on certain projects that were being proposed by the entity.
“I’ll let the council do what the council wants to do, but I want to remind them that you can’t just turn over things that you need to decide to do to another group,” Hatfield said. “Now, in concert, that would be fine. But I heard you say we’re going to be invited to be a part of the subgroups. That’s another layer of decision making that’s below the board members.”
Councilman Stuart Hight asked how the five members of the board at the corporation were appointed. Hudson said she could not speak on how the entity was formed or how these individuals were chosen because she was not a part of the process. She said the group was formed prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that its work was halted until recently due to it.
Councilman Ralph Hall suggested having a workshop with some members of the entity’s board to hear from them exactly what their vision is and the structure that they have in place, and what role they want the council to play in that.
Councilman Joseph Bucci echoed the concerns of Hatfield that the initial letter made it unclear where decision making on these projects would come from. Bucci also said he felt the letter needed to be revised to provide more clarifications before being presented to the council again.
Hatfield said ultimately they wanted to get off on the right foot and support the efforts of the group, and that he wanted to develop a smooth working relationship moving forward as the city gears up to re-implement planning and zoning activities. He said he wanted the efforts of the city and the efforts of outside groups to go hand in hand and to ensure there are no clashes in these efforts.
Hudson agreed to revision of the letter to present to the council again at a later date for its approval.
