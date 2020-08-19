The National Academy of Medicine (NAM), with the input and involvement of community leaders across the country, has created a model for developing Community-Driven Health Equity Action Plans. Williamson Health and Wellness Center (WHWC) in Mingo County was one of five communities to help pilot the model, according to a news release.
The model provides a framework for communities to create an action plan in seven steps to advance health equity locally. Developed before the COVID-19 pandemic, the model and WHWC’s plan offer insights to groups looking to develop a targeted strategy to promote health equity in their communities. Health equity means everyone has a fair shot at living the healthiest life possible. Identifying strategies to advance health equity is the mission of NAM’s Culture of Health Program (CoHP).
In 2017, as part of the CoHP, the NAM visited 11 communities across the country.
The resulting model for developing Community-Driven Health Equity Action Plans serves to elevate community voice and expertise, reflect the diversity of communities and focus on multi-sectoral and multilevel collaborations and approaches to advancing health equity.
By understanding rural communities and striving to make improvements, WHWC believes their efforts over the next 10 years will result in improved physical environments with greater opportunities and accessible support for all, according to the release.
Using the NAM model over 18 months, Healthy in the Hills Network/WHWC explored the opportunities and barriers faced in advancing health equity locally.
The group used the model’s seven-step framework to develop a targeted strategy to launch a collaborative, community-driven planning process to impact health equity to result in shared buy-in from community representatives, partners and stakeholders.
View the NAM model and WHWC plan at nam.edu/HealthEquityActionPlans.
To learn more about the Culture of Health Program, including its response to COVID-19, visit nam.edu/CultureofHealth.