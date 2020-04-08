Grocery stores throughout the country have had to continually adjust their daily operations in an attempt to keep customers and employees as safe as possible while still providing essential products during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Walmart in South Williamson, Kentucky, made several changes Saturday, including limiting the number of customers who can be in the store at one time. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet, which is roughly 20% of a store’s capacity. “To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases, the grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted,” Walmart Executive Vice President Dacona Smith said in a statement. “Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store — especially before it opens in the morning. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a ‘1-out-1-in’ basis.” Customers will enter the store in one door and exit through a separate door. Only one member of each household will be allowed in the store at a time, unless an individual is handicapped and requires assistance, or is a parent, guardian or caregiver of a child for whom there is no alternative care. Walmart stores will also instituted a one-way movement through their aisles next week in a number of their stores, using floor markers and direction from associates. They expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop. Additionally, the Walmart Pharmacy at the South Williamson location has added additional options for customers to receive their medications without having to enter the store. Customers can now choose to have their prescriptions sent by mail or can elect to do curbside pickup. For more information on the two new options, contact the pharmacy at 606-237-4443. Food City in South Williamson and Foodland in Gilbert, which is the only grocery store in Mingo County, have also made several changes, including only allowing only one shopper per household in the store at a time. At the Southside Mall, Tractor Supply, Sears, H&R Block, The Dollar Tree, Cash Express and Southside Tire And Auto all remain open, but are each limited to only 10 customers in their store at a time. A post on the Southside Mall Facebook page said the Pike County Health Department was at the mall Sunday to make sure shoppers were abiding by the 6-foot social distancing policy while shopping. Peking Chinese Restaurant and Corner Cafe both remain open inside of the mall, but only for a curbside pick-up service, while The Steakhouse has temporarily closed all operations.
Grocery stores throughout the country have had to continually adjust their daily operations in an attempt to keep customers and employees as safe as possible while still providing essential products during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Walmart in South Williamson, Kentucky, made several changes Saturday, including limiting the number of customers who can be in the store at one time.
Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet, which is roughly 20% of a store’s capacity.
“To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases, the grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted,” Walmart Executive Vice President Dacona Smith said in a statement. “Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store — especially before it opens in the morning. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a ‘1-out-1-in’ basis.”
Customers will enter the store in one door and exit through a separate door. Only one member of each household will be allowed in the store at a time, unless an individual is handicapped and requires assistance, or is a parent, guardian or caregiver of a child for whom there is no alternative care.
Walmart stores will also instituted a one-way movement through their aisles next week in a number of their stores, using floor markers and direction from associates. They expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.
Additionally, the Walmart Pharmacy at the South Williamson location has added additional options for customers to receive their medications without having to enter the store.
Customers can now choose to have their prescriptions sent by mail or can elect to do curbside pickup.
For more information on the two new options, contact the pharmacy at 606-237-4443.
Food City in South Williamson and Foodland in Gilbert, which is the only grocery store in Mingo County, have also made several changes, including only allowing only one shopper per household in the store at a time.
At the Southside Mall, Tractor Supply, Sears, H&R Block, The Dollar Tree, Cash Express and Southside Tire And Auto all remain open, but are each limited to only 10 customers in their store at a time.
A post on the Southside Mall Facebook page said the Pike County Health Department was at the mall Sunday to make sure shoppers were abiding by the 6-foot social distancing policy while shopping.
Peking Chinese Restaurant and Corner Cafe both remain open inside of the mall, but only for a curbside pick-up service, while The Steakhouse has temporarily closed all operations.