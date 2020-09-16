Essential reporting in volatile times.

Local fire departments in the Tug Valley area paid tribute this past Friday to those who were killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. That Tuesday morning, 2,977 people were killed, including hundreds of first responders, during a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States. The Williamson, Belfry and Kermit fire departments each paid tribute this past Friday, the 19th anniversary of the deadly attacks, with special presentations in their respective communities.