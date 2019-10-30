CHATTAROY — A local family lost all of their belongings after an early morning house fire Friday, Oct. 25, according to Chattaroy Fire Chief Joe Rumore.
The Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 9:37 a.m. Friday to find the house engulfed in flames, particularly on the roof and at the rear of the home.
The Williamson Fire Department and Lenore Volunteer Fire Department both responded with mutual aid, and firefighters battled the blaze for nearly an hour and 20 minutes before getting it completely put out.
According to Rumore, the home belonged to Adam Maynard, who had just purchased it, and he lived there with his wife and six kids. Nobody was home at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.
Rumore said that the house was completely gutted and that the family was not able to salvage anything in the fire. He also said he had already contacted the American Red Cross in Charleston to see what they could do to help.
The cause of the fire was not determined by press time, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate.