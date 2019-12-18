WILLIAMSON — On Friday, Dec. 6, Christopher Chapman, Paige Miller and Israel Varney, telecommunicators from Mingo County 911, successfully completed a APCO Emergency Medical Dispatcher course (EMD).
Emergency Medical Dispatch is a systematic program of handling medical, trauma and critical calls. Trained telecommunicators, using locally approved EMD Guide cards, quickly and properly determine the nature and priority of the call, dispatch the appropriate response, then give the caller instructions to help treat the patient until the responding EMS unit arrives if needed.
Mingo County 911 Director Doug Goolsby said he is very proud of them as well as all of the other hardworking men and women of Mingo County 911.
“These are some very dedicated individuals. They are the unsung heroes of Emergency Services, and at times are the forgotten ones,” Goolsby said. “I would like you to think for a minute; what if there was no 911, no one to answer your call during the worst day of your life when you needed help? They answer every emergency call in Mingo County, and this at times can be overwhelming but they must multitask to assure all responders, callers and agencies are safe and have information. Again, I just can’t begin to explain how proud I am of these men and women, and I hope that Mingo County residents realize what an asset they have in them.”
Mingo County 911 now has 11 fully EMD-trained communicators. Earlier this year, the Mingo County Commission recognized all 911 dispatchers as true first responders.