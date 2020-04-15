WILLIAMSON — Living Water Child Care and Kidz & Company Daycare in Williamson have been temporarily designated as “Critical Care Sites” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to directors Jackie Branch and Tammy Bucci Williams.
The designation enables each center to provide child care for essential employees’ families only.
The directors stress that this is not daycare as usual. Only essential workers, based on Gov. Jim Justice’s list of essential employees, may receive services.
“We just have a lot of medical professionals and a lot of people working at the grocery stores and places like that that are essential that are in desperate need of care for their kids,” Branch said.
The services are also subsidized for any essential employee, regardless of income. Families may sign up for this program by calling the Huntington office of WV LINK at 1-800-894-9540, or the local LINK office at 304-752-3932.
Special safety protocols, as given by the CDC, will be observed at each of the critical needs sites. Specifically, these precautions include special drop-off and pick-up protocols. Parents will not be permitted to enter the sites. Pick up and drop off will be curbside, and all children will be screened for fever and any symptoms of illness.
To enroll your child for these services during the COVID-19 crisis, call Living Water Child Care at 304-235-0701 or Kidz & Company Daycare at 304-235-5751.