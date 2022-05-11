CHARLESTON — A group of local dancers from Debbie’s Dance Studio recently performed at the West Virginia Dance Festival in Charleston.
Sydney Dove of Lenore, Carly Sparks of Williamson, Marielle Restar of Forrest Hills, Chloe Munday of Delbarton and Diamond Hairston of Williamson attended the festival April 22 to 24 at the Culture Center on the West Virginia State Capitol complex.
Debbie Carlin, owner of Debbie’s Dance Studio, said it was an honor to see these students do what they love at the event.
“While there, they had the honor of taking master classes with highly trained professional instructors,” Carlin said. “Two students, Carly Sparks and Sydney Dove, went to Charleston in February to audition to try to be selected with the honor of being able to perform a dance during the festival. They were selected by the leading adjudicator, Lorraine Graves. She is internationally well known in the dance world.”