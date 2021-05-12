WILLIAMSON —The Pinewood Derby returned to Williamson on Friday as Cub Scout Pack 314 held the annual race at First United Methodist Church. The Pinewood Derby is a racing event for unpowered, unmanned miniature cars. With the help of adults, Scouts build their own cars from wood, usually from kits containing a block of pine wood, plastic wheels and metal axles. Scout Pack leader Teddy Kania congratulated all participants for another successful derby.
Winners of the races:
Pack Race
- 1st, Rogan Moore
- 2nd, Joey Kohari
- 3rd, Halli Casey
Lion/Tiger Den
- 1st, Colt McCoy
- 2nd, Mason Roberts
- 3rd, Olivia Kania
Wolf Den
- 1st, Joey Kohari
- 2nd, Avery Wallace
- 3rd, Halli Casey
Weblos Den
- 1st, Rogan Moore
- 2nd, Bryce Kohari
- 3rd, Gage Johnson
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.