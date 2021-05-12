Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON —The Pinewood Derby returned to Williamson on Friday as Cub Scout Pack 314 held the annual race at First United Methodist Church. The Pinewood Derby is a racing event for unpowered, unmanned miniature cars. With the help of adults, Scouts build their own cars from wood, usually from kits containing a block of pine wood, plastic wheels and metal axles. Scout Pack leader Teddy Kania congratulated all participants for another successful derby.

Winners of the races:

Pack Race

  • 1st, Rogan Moore
  • 2nd, Joey Kohari
  • 3rd, Halli Casey

Lion/Tiger Den

  • 1st, Colt McCoy
  • 2nd, Mason Roberts
  • 3rd, Olivia Kania

Wolf Den

  • 1st, Joey Kohari
  • 2nd, Avery Wallace
  • 3rd, Halli Casey

Weblos Den

  • 1st, Rogan Moore
  • 2nd, Bryce Kohari
  • 3rd, Gage Johnson

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

