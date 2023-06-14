CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced last Wednesday that he has awarded $5,472,061 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant program funds to 30 projects.
These funds will assist local communities in establishing and continuing operation of community corrections programs.
The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody.
These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).
Funds were awarded to the Logan County Commission for $475,000. These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln and Mingo Counties.