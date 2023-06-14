Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced last Wednesday that he has awarded $5,472,061 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant program funds to 30 projects.

These funds will assist local communities in establishing and continuing operation of community corrections programs.

