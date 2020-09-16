Essential reporting in volatile times.

Cash Express at the Southside Mall in Goody, Kentucky, showed their appreciation to local first responders and essential healthcare workers on Friday, Sept. 11. Employees from the Cash Express location hand delivered a cake to members of local fire and police departments and to a local healthcare clinic.