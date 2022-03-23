WILLIAMSON — Sanctuary on 2nd took a step back in time Saturday with the help of two locally owned vintage stores — The Local and Cruel Summer Vintage.
Both shops set up on the front lawn of the business with racks of clothing spanning multiple decades, with options for men and women.
Chelsea Reynolds, owner of Sanctuary on 2nd, said this event was the first of many she hopes to host at her location in downtown Williamson.
“We are hosting a pop-up event; it’s our first one here today,” Reynolds said. “Jim Pajarillo reached out to me and wanted to see if we were interested in a pop-up show. We had these vintage boutiques come in from Huntington and one from Ohio that brought in their vintage clothing to just show.”
Reynolds said she’s happy to be a part of bringing new experiences to the area.
“I hope it kind of starts a trend,” Reynolds said. “We are interested in hosting these events for people.”
Emily Parsons, owner of Cruel Summer Vintage from Gallipolis, Ohio, said her interest in the business came from environmental concerns in the fashion industry. Parsons also makes clothing herself from vintage fabrics.
“For me, a lot of it’s about sustainability in fashion,” Parsons said. “Just taking care of the planet and other people.”
Parsons said the event in Williamson was her first pop-up shop. She said her shop is located in the Willow Wood Antique Mall in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Lee Canup, owner of The Local from Huntington, said she has done a few similar events before. She said the event in Williamson is the farthest she has traveled so far for an event.
Canup said she enjoys both running and supporting small business to keep variety available in local communities.
“I really like small business,” Canup said. “I’m a nerd when it comes to economics and business development and keeping money within communities to drive the ecosystem of business.”
Canup said she offers clothing, furniture and home goods. Her shop is located The Village Renew Antique Mall in Huntington.
The Local and Cruel Summer Vintage can both be found on social media, where they both offer online shopping and shipping options.
Sanctuary on 2nd is a multi-service spa located in downtown Williamson. It can also be found on social media, as well as its attached tea room Sippin’ on 2nd.