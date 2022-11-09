WILLIAMSON — The Rectory on Fifth, a local lodging facility, is currently hosting a food drive for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
“Four years ago, The Rectory On Fifth in Williamson kicked off a special event to help families in our Tug Valley community by putting together ‘Friendsgiving,’” said Lisa Kae Smith, owner of The Rectory on Fifth. “We have received and continue to receive so many wonderful and unexpected blessings that we felt this would be our way of paying it forward to others.”
Collections of items will be accepted until Nov. 15, according to Smith.
“We would like to collect canned vegetables and fruits, soups, chili, lentils, peanut butter, boxed potatoes and pastas, baking items and other non-perishable foods to fill baskets for our needy families,” Smith said.
Donations collected during this time period will be given to a local food pantry to be put into food baskets for families it serves.
“This year all of our food donations we collect over the next two weeks will be given to Cornerstone Church at Hatfield Bottom in Matewan on Route 49,” Smith said. “They have a wonderful food pantry they use to assist many needy area families. They also put together Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets to help other families prepare a delicious dinner without a worry of not having food on their table during holiday season.”
Cornerstone Church will also have a joint community event with Appalachian Mission and Octavia Freewill Baptist Church at McAndrews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Toys, jackets, blankets and more will be given to local children. Each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Smith said this project has become an annual tradition for her, and she’s thankful to community members who take the time to help out with donations.
“On behalf of The Rectory On Fifth, we say thank you to those who have helped us in the past with so many donations for our needy families,” Smith said. “Each year our food donations have grown, and we pray this year we are able to collect and help Cornerstone Church fill their baskets during our fourth annual ‘Friendsgiving.’ ”
All items may be left on the front porch of The Rectory On Fifth, 128 W. Fifth Ave., in Williamson.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.