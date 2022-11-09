Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Rectory on Fifth, a local lodging facility, is currently hosting a food drive for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“Four years ago, The Rectory On Fifth in Williamson kicked off a special event to help families in our Tug Valley community by putting together ‘Friendsgiving,’” said Lisa Kae Smith, owner of The Rectory on Fifth. “We have received and continue to receive so many wonderful and unexpected blessings that we felt this would be our way of paying it forward to others.”

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

