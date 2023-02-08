WILLIAMSON — Local author Luke Smith hosted a book signing Saturday at Maple Grove Books LLC inside The Collective in downtown Williamson.
Smith is a Junior at Beth Haven Christian School.
Smith said he loves his Appalachian heritage and wants to share it with the world. Smith has penned two books, “A Miner’s Hat has a Story to Tell” and “A Miner’s Bucket has a Story to Tell”, both books highlight his grandparents Frank and Tammy Ferguson.
Smith said he has honored his grandfather for his years of service in the Coal Mines providing for his family. His first book takes readers on the journey of a Coal Miner and his hat to help his audience understand that a Miner depends on his hat and that his hat reflects his heart for his family.
Smith’s second book is a heartfelt story of a coal miner and his lunch bucket, and the coal miner’s wife that packs the lunch bucket with food, notes and pictures to help the miner on in his workday.
Smith said he is very proud to call himself a coal miner’s grandson and a true coal-hearted West Virginian. He said he hopes that his books touch his reader’s heart as much as they have his.
The Collective, located at 68 E. 2nd Ave., hosts several boutique-style, retail and artisan-based small businesses. This open-space shopping location is formerly part of First National Bank of Williamson at the location that once housed Hobbs Department Store.
The Collective regularly announces pop-up events to support local artists and business owners not already housed within the business.
Shops currently located in The Collective include White Daisy Boutique, Southern Mercantile LLC, Maple Grove Books, CC Coffee and Tea Interest, Gift Nation Personalization, The Twisted Sisters Creations & Home Décor, Steadfast Boutique and the Randall Sanger Photography Gallery.
The Collective is open each week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. More information about each shop can be found on The Collective’s Facebook page.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.
