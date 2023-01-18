Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — Authors will have a chance to learn from a local writer in an upcoming event.

Local Author Sarah Kincaid will be hosting a writing workshop at Maple Grove Books at 2 p.m. Jan. 21.

Tags

Recommended for you