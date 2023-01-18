WILLIAMSON — Authors will have a chance to learn from a local writer in an upcoming event.
Local Author Sarah Kincaid will be hosting a writing workshop at Maple Grove Books at 2 p.m. Jan. 21.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. Thunder possible. High near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 8:39 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
WILLIAMSON — Authors will have a chance to learn from a local writer in an upcoming event.
Local Author Sarah Kincaid will be hosting a writing workshop at Maple Grove Books at 2 p.m. Jan. 21.
In this workshop, Kincaid will focus on creative writing skills, getting started in a writing career and how to avoid pitfalls. The first 10 participants who join her workshop will also get a prize. Paper and pen will be provided.
Kincaid is a 1997 graduate of Belfry High School. She attended Alice Lloyd College where she earned a bachelors in Social Studies Education 8-12 and Biological Sciences Education 8-12. She continued her education at Morehead State University completing a masters in Biology and later Rank I Biological Sciences with University of Kentucky.
In addition to being a teacher, Sarah is an award-winning author and speaker and she invites readers and listeners on a journey where they will be energized with deep truths seasoned with humor and wit. The first book in her series, “Spring till September,” released in 2017 with book two, “And then Winter,” in the works.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.