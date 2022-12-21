Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Local author Donise Sheppard recently released a new romance novel with a Christmas twist.

Sheppard, who resides in Delbarton, said she mostly pens novels focused on romance and horror. Her new offering, “Christmas in Bells,” was promoted through a book signing at Maple Grove Book, LLC in Williamson Saturday.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

