WILLIAMSON — Local author Donise Sheppard recently released a new romance novel with a Christmas twist.
Sheppard, who resides in Delbarton, said she mostly pens novels focused on romance and horror. Her new offering, “Christmas in Bells,” was promoted through a book signing at Maple Grove Book, LLC in Williamson Saturday.
“This one is a small town faith-based romance,” Sheppard said. “This woman who was divorced 10 years meets this guy who has two daughters so she assumes that he’s a good family man. She has a 13 year old son, so she’s picky about the men she brings into her life.”
Sheppard said this novel has a heavy focus on learning to trust again after being wronged and finding a balance in life.
Sheppard said she has been writing professionally for nearly a decade and has published 23 novels and anthologies through the years. She said her passion for writing is one she’s had for most of her life.
“I’ve always been a book worm, obsessed with books,” Sheppard said. “I like to make up my own stories. I was in school to be a journalist and I realized quickly I prefer fiction to non-fiction, so I decided to go a different route.”
Born in Ohio, Sheppard said she moved to Mingo County when she was 14. She said a lot of her writing is centered around small towns because of the influence of growing up in the area.
Sheppard sells her novels via Amazon and can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
