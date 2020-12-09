WILLIAMSON — A local business is getting into the giving spirit once again this holiday season with the second annual Buffalo Mountain ATV Christmas Toy Drive.
Sport Outfitters, a locally owned ATV resort, is hosting the event along with MudLove Offroad and Offroad Hooligunz WV. During its first year in 2019, nearly $4,000 worth of toys were donated to Tug Valley area children.
Owners Jeff and Anita Davis of Chattaroy came up with the idea as a way to give back to needy children in the area while also showcasing the Hatfield and McCoy Trail System.
The 2020 edition of the Buffalo Mountain ATV Christmas and Toy Giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19. Participants will begin the day as a part of a guided ride on the Hatfield and McCoy Trails and then end the day as a part of an ATV caravan that will deliver toys to children throughout the Tug Valley area.
Sport Outfitters will accept donations of new, unopened children’s toys up until the day of the giveaway on Dec. 19. Donated toys also can be dropped off at the Coal House in downtown Williamson.
“We have been a part of a similar community outreach event like this in the past, and it was truly an incredible experience,” Jeff Davis said before the event in 2019. “It could be the only Christmas some of these kids may have this year, and we are asking all of our local businesses to help out for the event.”
Local businesses interested in donating are asked to contact Sport Outfitters at their Facebook page or by calling 304-235-5006.