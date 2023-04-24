WILLIAMSON – Creative Callout returned to Downtown Yoga on April 21 with a double feature.
The “Ripple Project” and “HeArt of West Virginia” met to bring local artists together.
The “Ripple Project,” is a program generated by the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts to bolster art in communities in West Virginia. Generally, local talent met with other artist to form a local artist co-op. This collaboration, event, discussed how artists could share resources and skills to help grow their art business in our community.
Following the meeting, “The HeArt of West Virginia,” continued the night with food, activities for the young artists, and local musicians that gathered for the night of creative fun. To note, a special appearance was made by “Chat from a Hat” podcast recorded and viewable where an episode was recorded on site.
HeArt of West Virginia founder Jim Pajarillo said, “The goal was to perpetuate the idea that providing a space where we invite creatives to be creative all at the same time, could be a great way to build community. The result was far beyond my expectations. Downtown Yoga’s studio was filled with some of our region’s most talented people painting on canvas, painting rocks, painting mason jars, making friendship bracelets, knitting, playing retro art toys like Etch-a-Sketch all while a circle played."
He added, "We also had the "Chat From a Hat" podcast record an episode and provide a platform to promote upcoming events and projects. There was such a positive flow of energy and conversation that there were immediate plans made to host another night like this one in the near future.”
For more information on upcoming events, you can follow HeArt of West Virginia on Facebook and Instagram.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.
