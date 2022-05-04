WILLIAMSON — A local artist is working to bring color to downtown Williamson.
Hannah Buskirk was recently awarded $7,191 in grant funding through the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History for the project. The mural is already taking shape on the side of the building that houses Next Step Legal and Downtown Yoga.
“I met Jim Pajarillo at one of his art meetings, and he was telling me about this art grant, so I applied and I actually got one,” Buskirk said. “This grant was to kind of help the community recover from COVID, inspire them by bringing more color into the town.”
Buskirk has done other mural work in Logan, where she resides. She said this project is her first for Williamson and that she is open to the possibility of more.
“I just got into murals,” Buskirk said. “I’ve done a few in Logan. I do some illustration, but I really like murals because people who wouldn’t have a chance to go to art galleries to see art can see this because it’s in the street, and it really brightens up a town.”
Buskirk said the mural was designed to inspire creativity in the community.
“This mural is based on Williamson,” Buskirk said. “I’m working on the Williamson logo. We’ve got the coal miner and the coal train. I love using bright colors and stuff. A child’s imagination is kind of an inspiration to me and animals.”
Pajarillo said Buskirk applied for the Individual Artist Project Support Grant after attending a HeART of WV Creative Callout session where these funds were being discussed.
“Hannah attended the October 2021 Creative Callout when we happened to be assisting artists with a grant application from the Division of Culture and History,” Pajarillo said. “Hannah took the initiative to apply, and I was happy to provide her with some resources and assistance.”
Pajarillo said he’s happy to see artists like Buskirk utilizing their talents to make southern West Virginia a better place and to improve their communities.
“I’m thrilled that she decided to bring her talents to Williamson after she was awarded the grants,” Pajarillo said. “Not only is the mural going to be an amazing artistic piece, for me it will be a testament of what happens when an artist takes the initiative to use available resources to accomplish their goals. It’s a landmark achievement for Hannah and our growing regional arts community.”
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
Buskirk said she plans to have the mural complete in the coming weeks. Those who take photos and post on social media of the mural are encouraged to use the tag #LoveWilliamson. Other work by Buskirk can be viewed on her art Facebook page, Mothposs Studio.