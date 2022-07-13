HUNTINGTON — A new phone number is set to become the new suicide prevention hotline in the United States starting July 16.
The number, 988, has the potential to be a game-changer for those dealing with mental health or a behavioral health crisis, according to people working in the space.
Christina Mullins, commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Behavioral Health, said the transition will take time, but the benefit will be noticeable.
“Over time, people will know they can call 988 and there will be someone there,” Mullins said.
Both Mullins and Lata Menon, CEO of First Choice Services, agree that a significant piece of 988’s importance will be the signal the number sends. They hope the number says a mental health crisis can be just as much of an emergency as what would qualify as a 911 call. The calls will be answered by people with specialized training and knowledge on how to de-escalate a potential suicide situation. Menon said the trained individuals can often respond better than traditional law enforcement.
“We would agree that law enforcement or EMTs are not always the best response to someone who is suicidal. That’s not what their training has been about,” Menon said.
“(988) is going to change the landscape nationally of behavioral health, and it’s already beginning to change the dialogue … and I’m really optimistic,” Menon said.
Most calls placed in West Virginia are answered from within the state, which has required organizations such as First Choice to expand their staff and their physical space in Charleston. It is expected that there will be a rise in phone calls once the number is live. The phone number will also be able to accommodate text messages.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is planning a series of promotions and advertisements to inform the public of the new number. Mullins said the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number of 800-273-8255 will still work after July 16 but will be treated like a 988 call.
Mullins and Menon believe 988 is an important piece of a better cultural understanding of comprehensive behavioral health that will continue to spark a dialogue on issues like suicide, depression and anxiety.
“I’m hoping that we’re going to be able to take advantage of that dialogue that people have started around both 988 and the pandemic. … I’m hoping that we will be able to move forward around this issue that is so important,” Mullins said.