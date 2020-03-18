WILLIAMSON — The Mingo/Pike American Association of University Women hosted a celebration at the historic Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson on the Centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in West Virginia, which gave women the right to vote.
The celebration was held Tuesday, March 10, which is exactly 100 years since the amendment passed in the Mountain State.
AAUW President Jada Hunter, as well as members Judith Southard, Dr. Gail Hall and Dee Kapouralas, spoke during the celebration, as did Mingo County Commission President Dianne Hannah and Mingo County Circuit Court Judge Miki Thompson.
Comments were also given by Williamson’s Woman’s Club President Chris Dotson, as well as representatives from the Williamson Rotary Club and Mingo County Democrat Woman’s Club. At the end of the celebration, all of Mingo County female elected officials were recognized, including Hannah, Thompson, Mingo County Assessor Ramona Mahon, County Clerk Judy Harvey, Family Court Judge Sabrina Deskins and Mingo County BOE President Sabrina Grace.