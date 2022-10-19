Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Cover art for Luther’s newest EP, “Caleb on His Phone at an Art Exhibit.”

 Courtesy of Caleb Luther

LOGAN — Live music is set to make its return to Hot Cup Coffee with a free show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Local musician Caleb Luther will perform in the first show at the coffee shop since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is to mark the release of Luther’s newest EP, “Caleb on His Phone at an Art Exhibit.”

