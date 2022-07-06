WILLIAMSON — Billion Dollar Beauties in Williamson recently announced the winners of its Red, White and Cute pageant.
The pageant was hosted June 26 at the Williamson Fire Department. There were more than 30 contestants.
Ultimate Grand Supreme winner Baylea Smith was awarded $100 cash, along with a crown and other gifts.
Winslet Muncy was awarded as the zero to 3 grand supreme. Parker Trout was the 4 to 9 grand supreme. Paisley Bolyard was honored as the 10 and up grand supreme.
The next pageant scheduled for the group is the Miss King Coal Pageant scheduled for Sept. 10 in Williamson. More information and a schedule of events can be found on the Billion Dollar Beauties Facebook page.