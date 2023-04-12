HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County Assessor Jamie Linville has filed a lawsuit naming the Lincoln County Commission, Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers, County Clerk Kristy Scraggs, Commissioner Maria “Phoebe” Harless and Commissioner Kimberly Blair as respondents in the ongoing battle of office switches between the Assessor’s office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
The lawsuit stated that Sheriff Gary Linville requested “larger accommodations to better fulfill the duties required of the Sheriff’s Office.” To resolve this demand, Sheriff Linville stated that the correct solution was for the Commission to order that the Sheriff and Assessor exchange current offices within the courthouse. Notably absent from the request is any detail pertaining to alternative spaces considered or any significant thought given to reach the conclusion that the Assessor’s office was the proper location for the Sheriff’s department, according to the suit.
The suit further states that the sheriff, without any evidentiary or quantitative support, surmised that the totality of circumstances “objectively behoove” this resolution and stated that this change would “result in greater productivity by all parties, as well as improve employee morale and retention and better serve the citizens of Lincoln County.”
According to the lawsuit, the request was noticeably deficient of any analysis of the exorbitant cost to do so, or the negative impact such a change will have on the Assessor’s Office and its ability to carry out the duties required of it under the West Virginia state law. Such a change does not result in greater productivity for the Assessor’s Office, as further outlined in the suit. Assessor Linville affirmatively determined that performance of his office’s job duties were the move to be carried out “is not efficient and its not possible.”
Sheriff Linville’s request characterizes the office switch as necessary due to “growth and expansion,” and did not allege any “safety issues” on which the Commission rested the majority of its factual basis for the decision, according to the lawsuit filed.
“The current lawsuit that Assessor Linville has brought against the County Commission is misguided, frivolous and will accomplish nothing but waste county taxpayers’ hard earned money,” Stowers said in a statement emailed to The Lincoln Journal. “The WV state code is clear that the County Commission is the steward and custodian of the physical space of the county courthouse. The Commission has the authority to determine and execute what it views as the best use of that space. We are eager for this case to be heard and are confident that there will be a favorable ruling on our behalf.”
Stowers further said that he felt the situation should have been handled differently.
“This is an unfortunate series of events,” Stowers said. “We all play for the same team...Team Lincoln County. I bear no hard feelings toward Assessor Linville and would prefer that any disagreements, miscommunications or misunderstandings be worked out amongst ourselves and not a court of law. Nonetheless, the Commission did not ask for this lawsuit, however we are confident we will prevail.”
Commissioner Kimberly Blair responded to request for comment from The Lincoln Journal via message.
“I feel like this is a pointless dispute of individuals trying to show their superiority which ultimately is just costing our county money during times of budget constraints,” Blair said. “The courthouse has operated with these offices in their current fashion since its conception and not until now has this been mentioned as a problem. As county commissioner, one of my jobs is to wisely spend taxpayer money to provide services to this county. Instead of using this money to pay for an office switch and now for legal fees to fight a pointless office switch, we could do something beneficial for Lincoln County citizens. This money could possibly hire more law enforcement, potentially could bring county government days back to the Alum Creek and/or Harts areas, once again fund the parks and recreation board or many more things that would benefit the citizens of Lincoln County — not just something to satisfy a few politicians.”
Requests for comment from Scraggs and Harless were not returned as of press deadlines.
Assessor Linville is being represented by Randall L. Saunders and Jonah D. Samples of Nelson Mullin Riley & Scarborough in Huntington. The defendants are being represented by J. Mark Adkins and Lindsay M. Gainer of Bowls Rice in Charleston.
Due to the locality, both Judges Jay Hoke and Stacy Nowicki-Eldridge — recused themselves from hearing the case. Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Ferrell is presiding.
