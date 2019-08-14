Williamson Daily News
The "Universe of Stories" summer reading program has come to a close at the Mingo County Public Library in Delbarton, according to director Pam Warden.
The reading program ran from June 10 through July 15 every Monday at the library. A book discussion took place. After the book discussion, each child made a craft and then a snack was provided by the Summer Food program and the librarian.
A party was held for the closing program, and prizes awarded to all children who attended.
The library would like to thank Camden Park, Southside Theaters, Thoroughbred Steakhouse, PEC, Streamline Enterprises, Spences Service Station and Magistrate David Justice, who helped make the summer reading program a success.