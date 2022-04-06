WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Public Library hosted a retirement party Wednesday for Judy Rule, the outgoing director of Cabell County Public Library.
During her tenure as director in Cabell, Rule has also worked to assist smaller library systems like Williamson.
“It would be hard for you to operate without the support of the Cabell County Library,” Rule said. “I’m pleased to tell you that I think that will continue with Breana Bowen, who will be the new director. She has that commitment to this region. It’s very essential.”
Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield awarded Rule for her service to the county’s libraries with a key to the city.
Rule was also recently honored in Cabell County by Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
Rule served the Cabell County Public Library for more than 50 years. Breana Roach Bowen, who also attended the party Wednesday, transitioned into the role of director April 1.