WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Public Libraries approached the Mingo County Commission Wednesday requesting financial assistance for the upcoming fiscal year.
Dave Farley of the Libraries’ board of directors said they are anticipating a budget shortfall of $12,635 in the coming year due to a decline in population across the county recorded by the 2020 census.
Farley said the board operates four libraries across the county on an annual budget of $200,000. The school board levy provides $75,000 of those funds, and the remainder comes from federal funds and donations.
“We have four different libraries in Mingo County — Gilbert, Delbarton, Matewan and Kermit,” Farley said. “We pretty much cover the county, and a lot of our funding right now is based on population.”
Farley said he does not want to have to make cuts to programming at the libraries or the services provided due to the shortfall.
“That’s what we’re asking for the commission to help make us at least even with what we had from last year,” Farley said. “Otherwise we’re going to have to cut back on services and books, stuff like that. We don’t really want to cut back.”
Farley said when the county was in better financial shape, the Mingo County Public Libraries used to receive a $25,000 annual donation from the Mingo County Commission. He said they have operated without those funds since the donation stopped coming, but that the libraries like many other entities across West Virginia are starting to feel the impact of population loss.
According to 2020 census data, Mingo County lost at least 10% of its population between 2010 and 2020.
Farley requested the amount of the shortfall so that the libraries can continue to operate with a full budget.
Mingo County Finance Officer Tina Lockard said the county is awaiting information from the state to determine what financial shape the county will be in for the coming year. She said work on the budget will begin then.
The commission approved a motion to take the library’s request under advisement and provide funding if the budget will allow once numbers can be determined.