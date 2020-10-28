WILLIAMSON — The Nov. 3 general election is less than a week away, and voters in Mingo County have several races to decide on the local and state levels, in addition to the presidential race.
Longtime Mingo County Commissioner Greg “Hootie” Smith of Williamson is seeking to be elected to his fourth term in office and is challenged by Republican Gavin Smith of Gilbert.
Current Mingo County Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith is running for the office of Sheriff in Mingo County as a Democrat and will face Republican Ernest Sammons of Gilbert.
Current Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan “Duke” Jewell is seeking re-election and is facing Republican Brock Mounts of Gilbert.
The seat for Mingo County clerk is also open in the 2020 election. Democrat Yogi Croaff of Edgarton and Republican Russell Deskins of Williamson square off to decide who will serve an unexpired term to fill the vacancy of former Clerk “Big” Jim Hatfield, who resigned in 2018 for health reasons. Judy Harvey has been serving as clerk since his resignation.
Incumbent Democrat Ramona Mahon of Delbarton filed for re-election to another term as Mingo County assessor and is running unopposed in her race, as is Democrat Jimmy Lee Webb of Williamson, who is seeking re-election as surveyor for the county.
For the State Senate’s District 6 race (which covers Mercer, parts of McDowell, Mingo and Wayne counties), Republican candidate Chandler Swope is seeking re-election and is running unopposed.
In the State Senate’s District 7 race (which covers Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne counties), Democrat Ralph Rodighiero of Logan faces Republican Rupie Phillips of Lorado. They are looking to fill the seat left open by Paul Hardesty of Logan.
For the State House seats, incumbent Nathan Brown of Williamson is seeking re-election in District 20 (Mingo and part of Logan counties) against Republican Matthew Deskins of Breeden.
In District 21 of the House (parts of Mingo, Wyoming and McDowell counties), Republican incumbent Mark Dean of Verner is seeking re-election and is challenged by Democrat Phyllis White of Gilbert.
Registered voters can cast an early vote at the Mingo County Courthouse daily until Saturday, Oct. 31, or in Matewan on Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 28-29, and in Kermit from Wednesday-Saturday, Oct. 28-31.
All regular polling places will be open and ready for voters to vote in person beginning from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the Mingo County Clerk’s office. CDC guidelines such as mask wearing and social distancing will be required at the polling places.
Readers can visit www.williamsondailynews.com on election night for local results. Due to print deadlines, results will not be available for the Nov. 4 edition.