WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education approved a bid award for the Lenore PK-8 roofing project.
The board previously approved the School Building Authority project for the full replacement of the roof at Lenore PK-8. The authority awarded $875,726 to the county for the project. The match from the county will be $500,000.
Board member James Baisden asked at the time of the award announcement if there would be a clerk of the works for this project because he felt someone needs to supervise the process to ensure it is done correctly.
During an update about the project, accountant Rodney McCoy said a pre-bid meeting was held with multiple contractors but only one submitted a bid for the opening held Dec. 14.
McCoy said the project had been estimated at $1.375 million, but the bid came in at $932,412 from Mecklenburg Roofing.
According to its website, Mecklenburg Roofing is based out of North Carolina. The company services a 10-state area, which includes West Virginia. The company has several school projects listed in its online portfolio, including elementary buildings.
Baisden asked where the project would begin first, as he expressed concern about the middle school side of the building. These sentiments were echoed by other members of the board.
McCoy said the company will examine the building once post-bid paperwork is received and the process for awarding is complete.
McCoy also noted the company will have 365 days to complete the project once the bid is awarded according to the stipulations provided.
