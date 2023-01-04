Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education approved a bid award for the Lenore PK-8 roofing project.

The board previously approved the School Building Authority project for the full replacement of the roof at Lenore PK-8. The authority awarded $875,726 to the county for the project. The match from the county will be $500,000.

