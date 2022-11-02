LENORE — Lenore PK-8 recently received $40,000 in new musical instruments through the VH1 Save the Music Grant.
The school was notified about the award last summer, according to Principal Chris Harris.
“There were eight schools in West Virginia that were chosen to receive this $40,000 Save the Music grant,” Harris said. “We were notified when Governor (Jim) Justice made the announcement last summer. We’ve been contacted and were informed we’d be receiving that in instruments that should be in at the beginning of this year. We’re really excited about it.”
Justice joined West Virginia Curator of the Arts Randall Reid-Smith and Chiho Feindler, senior director of programs and policy for the Save the Music Foundation, last June for the announcement.
“We should be so proud with what we’re doing in West Virginia, especially what we’re doing with the arts and music,” Justice said at the time of the announcement. “We should be so proud. Today is just another day of amazing accomplishment.”
The grants for the eight schools were made possible by the Save the Music Foundation, which partners with public school districts to donate grants in the form of new musical instruments, technology, equipment and resources for music teachers and school leaders.
Since 2010, the partnership between West Virginia and Save the Music has provided matching grants totaling $4.8 million to 120 schools in all 55 counties across the state.
“West Virginia is the only state where we do a statewide giving,” Feindler said. “We are in all 55 counties in almost all of the middle schools. I think we have about 32 more to go. We work directly with the governor’s curator of arts, culture and history Randall Reid-Smith, who really leads our giving here by selecting the schools, fundraising so we can do the national match and just really connecting us to the wonderful communities.”
Harris said his school, like many others, have been impacted by the teacher shortage. While excited about receipt of the new instruments, the school is currently without a music teacher for the upcoming school year. He said he hopes this position can be filled by someone who is fully certified soon so the kids can truly enjoy the new instruments.
“That’s kind of the negative here,” Harris said. “We had a fully certified music teacher last year, but he has since moved on, so we’re looking to fill that position with a fully certified music teacher. While he was here last year, we had a little band and a choir, so we’re hoping to get that going again.”
Nic Bragg, the band director at Tug Valley High School, has been working to temporarily fill the void at Lenore. He visits three to four times a month when his schedule permits to work with the band at the middle school.
“Music is an important part of education,” Bragg said. “Being able to have that from kindergarten level all the way through 12th grade is really paramount in holistic education in my eyes.”