Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LENORE — Lenore PK-8 recently received $40,000 in new musical instruments through the VH1 Save the Music Grant.

The school was notified about the award last summer, according to Principal Chris Harris.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you