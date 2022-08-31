Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LENORE — Lenore PK-8 is set to receive $40,000 in new musical instruments through a Save the Music grant from the state.

The school was notified about the award last summer, according to Principal Chris Harris.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you