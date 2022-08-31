LENORE — Lenore PK-8 is set to receive $40,000 in new musical instruments through a Save the Music grant from the state.
The school was notified about the award last summer, according to Principal Chris Harris.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
LENORE — Lenore PK-8 is set to receive $40,000 in new musical instruments through a Save the Music grant from the state.
The school was notified about the award last summer, according to Principal Chris Harris.
“There were eight schools in West Virginia that were chosen to receive this $40,000 Save the Music grant,” Harris said. “We were notified when Governor [Jim] Justice made the announcement last summer. We’ve been contacted and were informed we’d be receiving that in instruments that should be in at the beginning of this year. We’re really excited about it.”
Justice joined West Virginia Curator of the Arts Randall Reid-Smith and Chiho Feindler, senior director of programs and policy for the Save the Music Foundation, last June for the announcement.
“We should be so proud with what we’re doing in West Virginia, especially what we’re doing with the arts and music,” Justice said at the time of the announcement. “We should be so proud. Today is just another day of amazing accomplishment.”
The grants for the eight schools were made possible by the Save the Music Foundation, which partners with public school districts to donate grants in the form of new musical instruments, technology, equipment and resources for music teachers and school leaders.
Since 2010, the partnership between West Virginia and Save the Music has provided matching grants totaling $4.8 million to 120 schools in all 55 counties across the state.
“I wanted to really emphasize that West Virginia is the only state in the entire country that we get to do this throughout the whole state,” Feindler said at the time of the announcement. “Our commitment is to be in every middle school.”
Harris said his school, like many others, have been impacted by the teacher shortage. While excited about receipt of the new instruments, the school is currently without a music teacher for the upcoming school year. He said he hopes this position can be filled by someone who is fully certified soon so the kids can truly enjoy the new instruments.
“That’s kind of the negative here,” Harris said. “We had a fully certified music teacher last year, but he has since moved on so we’re looking to fill that position with a fully certified music teacher. While he was here last year, we had a little band and a choir, so we’re hoping to get that going again.”
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.