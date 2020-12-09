LAUREL CREEK — A Lenore man is behind bars after police in Mingo County say he shot his wife in the head.
Jason Gillman, 35, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with malicious wounding, assault during commission of a felony, child neglect creating risk of serious injury, wanton endangerment and domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, deputies received a call from Mingo 911 just after midnight Nov. 30 about a female being shot in the back of the head.
Deputies arrived to find Gillman outside standing in front of the garage. According to the complaint, Gillman said he didn’t mean to shoot her. He was taken into custody without incident.
Officers were able to speak with the victim, who said her husband accused her of being unfaithful and started arguing with her.
She told police he continued to become more aggressive, and the altercation became physical before he grabbed his gun and shot her in the living room.
According to police, the couple’s 4-year-old son was sleeping nearby in the bedroom.
Officers recovered a Jennings .22 caliber pistol and a spent .22 shell casing inside the residence.
Gillman was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dave Justice and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden on a $30,000 cash-only bail.
The victim underwent treatment at CAMC in Charleston, where she was in ICU but has since been released and is recovering at home.
Mingo Sheriff Deputy J.D. Tincher and Cpl. D. Nunley were listed as the investigating officers.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.