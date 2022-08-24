CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative.
“Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” Cathy Justice said. “I am getting a lot of positive feedback from schools’ staff about how our dogs are benefiting students by alleviating anxiety and improving attendance. We’re looking forward to future pup rallies, and I’d like to invite members of the local communities receiving these dogs to come and help celebrate!”
The seven new schools for fall 2022 are:
- Lenore Elementary School, Mingo County, will receive a male Black Labrador named Kylo.
- Pineville Elementary School, Wyoming County, will receive a male Yellow Labrador named River.
- Moorefield Elementary School, Hardy County, will receive a male Black Labrador named Shadow.
- Spring Mills High School, Berkeley County, will receive a male Yellow Labrador named Jet.
- Wayne Elementary School, Wayne County, will receive a female Apricot Labradoodle named Emily.
- Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, Pocahontas County, will receive a female Yellow Labrador named Kasha.
- Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County, will receive a male Cream/White Labradoodle named Marshal.
The addition of the seven dogs to Friends With Paws will achieve the initial goal of the program: placing 10 certified therapy dogs in schools across West Virginia by the end of this year.
In 2023, Friends With Paws also plans to place 10 additional dogs in schools in West Virginia.
First announced in March, the Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.
The Friends With Paws Program is a partnership among the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools Nonprofit and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Therapy dogs are placed in schools within Communities In Schools counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.
Throughout the fall, events will be held at each new school to officially welcome the new therapy dogs.