20220824-wdn-dog.jpeg

Gov. Jim Justice, right, and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative Thursday, Aug. 18.

 Courtesy of the WV Governor's Office

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative.

“Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” Cathy Justice said. “I am getting a lot of positive feedback from schools’ staff about how our dogs are benefiting students by alleviating anxiety and improving attendance. We’re looking forward to future pup rallies, and I’d like to invite members of the local communities receiving these dogs to come and help celebrate!”

