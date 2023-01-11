Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Lawmakers will push legislation to provide more resources to teachers for early education and boost the state’s college attainment rates during the upcoming 86th West Virginia Legislature, according to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.

Speaking to members of the press recently, Hanshaw said he is proud of many things as a West Virginian, but he is not proud of the state’s reading and math scores. He said he will support legislation to place assistant teachers in all classrooms in grades one through three.

