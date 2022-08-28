Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers on Friday passed a nearly $213 million aid package for flood-ravaged Appalachia, wrapping up a special session responding to the mammoth challenge of recovery — underscored by chilling accounts of devastation and tragedy.

The House voted 97-0 to send the sweeping state relief package to the Senate, which gave final passage a short time later. The measure was quickly signed into law by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who had called the Republican-dominated legislature back into session.

